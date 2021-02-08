Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Shrey YT: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and Shrey YT are two of the most famous Free Fire content creators in India. Both of them bag a massive subscriber count of 8.14 million and 1.33 million subscribers respectively on YouTube.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7783 squad matches and has 2157 victories to his name, making his win rate 27.71%. With 20140 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.58 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4121 games and has triumphed on 722 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 17.52%. In the process, he has notched 10789 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Amitbhai has also won 265 of the 3288 solo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 8.06%. He has accumulated 7309 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.42.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Amitbhai has played 393 squad games and has won on 84 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 21.37%. He has bagged 977 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.16 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 178 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in 21 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.79%. He has registered 482 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.07.

Amitbhai has played 104 ranked solo games and has seven victories to his name, making his win rate 6.73%. He has collected 312 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.21 in this mode.

Shrey YT’s Free Fire ID and stats

Shrey YT’s Free Fire ID is 202354886.

Lifetime stats

Shrey YT has played 13429 squad matches and has bagged 2660 victories, making his win rate 19.80%. With 46469 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.32.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4238 games and has won on 792 occasions, translating to a win rate of 18.67%. In the process, he has racked up 12437 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.61.

Shrey YT has also played 2036 solo matches and has triumphed in 253 of them, maintaining a win rate of 12.78%. He has 6154 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.45.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Shrey YT has played 366 squad games and has emerged victorious in 17 of them, translating to a win rate of 4.64%. He has accumulated 1011 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.89 in this mode.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 65 ranked duo matches and has won on two occasions, maintaining a win rate of 3.07%. With a K/D ratio of 2.27, he has racked up 143 frags in these matches.

Shrey YT has also played 57 solo games and has triumphed in six of them, making his win rate 10.52%. He has 197 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.86 in this mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime duo mode, Shrey YT dominates Amitbhai in both the K/D as well as win ratio. However, in the lifetime squad and solo mode, Amitbhai has superior stats than Shrey YT, with the latter only having greater K/D ratio stats in the squad mode.

In the ranked solo mode, Shrey YT has better K/D and win ratio stats, while in the ranked duo and squad modes, Amitbhai has a better win rate and K/D ratio than the former.

