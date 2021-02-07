Pahadi Gaming's Free Fire UID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Free Fire was among the most live-watched games on YouTube in 2020, showcasing its mass popularity on the platform. Content creation and streaming related to the title has grown immensely throughout the past few years.

Lokesh Karakoti, aka Pahadi Gaming, is one of the most prominent Indian Free Fire communities. He is known for his incredible skills and gameplay that he uploads on his YouTube channel. This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 147098967.

Lifetime stats

Pahadi Gaming has featured in 19297 squad matches and has come out on top on 4839 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 25.07%. He has accumulated 62554 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.33.

Coming to the duo mode, he has 223 wins in the 2006 games, translating to a win ratio of 11.11%. With a K/D ratio of 2.40, he has bagged 4274 frags.

He has appeared in 1594 solo matches and has 251, making his win rate of 15.74%. He has racked up 5460 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.07.

Ranked stats

Pahadi Gaming has contented in 479 squad games in the current ranked season and has bettered his foes in 103 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 21.50%. He has 2116 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 5.62.

Apart from this, he has competed in 14 duo matches and has 8 victories, equating to a win percentage of 57.14%. With 93 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 15.50.

Lastly, Pahadi Gaming has participated in 42 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 9 of them, corresponding to a win rate of 21.42%. He has notched 231 frags, managing a K/D ratio of around 7.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Karakoti operates two channels - ‘Pahadi Gaming’ and ‘Pahadi Gamer’ to upload content related to the Garena Free Fire. On the former, he boasts a subscriber count of over 863 thousand. In contrast, he has over 920 thousand subscribers on the Pahadi Gamer channel.

His social media handles

Pahadi Gaming is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

