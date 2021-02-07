Beaston vs Mr. Waggor: Comparing the abilities of the two pets in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has various unique characters like pets with special abilities/skills, which help the users get the Booyah! Over time, pets have become a crucial part of the game.

In total, there are 13 pets currently available in Free Fire, with the latest addition of ‘Beaston.’ Each one of them except ‘Kitty’ and ‘Mechanical Pup’ boasts a unique skill/ability.

Beaston and Mr. Waggor are two of the most popular options amongst the players. This article looks at and compares the abilities of both the pets in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Skylord: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Beaston vs Mr. Waggor in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two pets

Beaston in Garena Free Fire

Beaston in Free Fire

As mentioned above, Beaston is the latest pet that has been added to Garena Free Fire. He has an ability named - ‘Helping Hand,’ which increases the throwing distance of Grenade, Gloo Wall, Flashbangs, and Smoke Grenades by 10% at the base level.

At the maximum level, i.e., 3, the throwing distance of Grenade, Gloo Wall, Flashbangs, and Smoke Grenades increase by 30%.

Advertisement

Also Read: Free Fire OB26 update: 5 new features players should know about

Mr. Waggor in Garena Free Fire

Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor was introduced in Free Fire with the OB23 update in July 2020. The pet has an ability called ‘Smooth Gloo.’ Using it, when the players have no Gloo Wall grenade, Mr. Waggor can produce 1 every 120 seconds.

With the increase in the level, the ability enhances. At pet level 7 (ability level 3), Mr. Waggor can produce 1 Gloo Wall grenade every 100 seconds when the players have less than 2 of them.

Advertisement

Comparison

Both the pets have incredible abilities in Garena Free Fire. Beaston’s ‘Helping Hand’ ability enables the users to throw their grenades to a further distance, while Mr. Waggor’s ‘Smooth Gloo’ ability creates Gloo Walls in a specific timeframe.

Beaston’s ability appears to have a slight edge over the latter as it could help the players use their grenades in a much more appropriate way. On the other hand, if the users prefer to get a Gloo Wall, Mr. Waggor should be the perfect option.

At the end of the day, the choice between them depends upon the users and their playing style. Both of the pets can be purchased by the players from the in-game shop for 699 diamonds, respectively.

Note: This copy reflects the writer’s personal views. What may be the best choice for one person might not be so for another.

Read: SK Sabir Boss vs AS Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?