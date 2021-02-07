SK Sabir Boss vs AS Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Over the past few years, Free Fire has witnessed a sharp rise in its popularity and player base. Content creation and streaming related to it has also seen a massive uprise across the globe.

SK Sabir Boss and AS Gaming are among the most popular Free Fire content creators from India. They boast massive subscribers counts of over 3.49 million and 8.13 million, respectively.

This article compares their stats in the battle royale sensation.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 27173 squad matches and has bettered his foes in precisely 8800 of them, leading to a win percentage of 32.38%. He has accumulated 95825 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.22.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 2991 games and has 608 first-place finishes for a win ratio of 20.32%. He has registered 8109 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Lastly, the content creator has 1612 solo matches and has 142 victories, making his win rate of 8.80%. With a K/D ratio of 2.21, he has 3249 kills.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has contented in 812 squad games in the on-going ranked season and has come out on top on 156 occasions, having a win ratio of 19.21%. He has notched 2185 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.33.

Apart from this, he has 12 Booyahs in the 113 duo matches he has played, which comes down to a win percentage of 10.61%. In the process, he has secured 295 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.92.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 21 solo games and has racked 14 frags with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has competed in 7468 squad games and has a win tally of 7468, retaining a win percentage of 15.14%. He has 18941 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.99.

While in the duo mode, he has 295 wins in the 2163 matches, maintaining a win rate of 13.63%. With 5840 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.13.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 2085 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 224 of them, corresponding to a win ratio of 10.74%. He has killed a total of 6134 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming has appeared in 186 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 29 wins, translating to a win ratio of 15.59%. He has garnered 610 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.65.

He has played 6 games in the duo mode and has collected 12 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.00.

AS Gaming has taken part in 5 solo games and has come out on top on 1 occasion, equating to a win percentage of 20.00%. He has gathered 22 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both gamers have brilliant stats in Free Fire. SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in the duo and squad modes in the lifetime stats. In the solo mode, AS Gaming has the upper hand.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as AS Gaming has played only a few games in them. Lastly, in the squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has a greater win rate, while AS Gaming has a superior K/D ratio.

