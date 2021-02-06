Ajjubhai94’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Content creation and streaming related to Garena Free Fire are on the rise. They have now become viable career options for many players across the world.

Total Gaming, also known by his in-game alias, Ajjubhai94, is arguably the most popular Indian Free Fire content creator.

He is immensely popular in the community and owns the popular roster, Total Gaming Esports. At the time of writing, he has over 20.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at his in-game stats and more.

Ajjubhai94’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai94 has featured in 10515 squad matches to date and has come out on top on 2571 occasions, converting to a win percentage of 24.45%. He has bagged 38869 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.89.

Coming to the duo mode, the streamer has played 1653 games and has bettered his foes in 306 of them, having a win ratio of 18.51%. With 6431 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77.

In the solo mode, the content creator has appeared in 898 games and has remained unbeaten in 77 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 8.57%. He has notched 2267 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the YouTuber has competed in 658 squad games and has outclassed his opponents in 88, converting to a win ratio of 13.37%. He has accumulated 2490 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.36.

In the duo mode, the internet star has 17 matches to his name and has a single first-place finish, making his win rate 5.88%. With a K/D ratio of 2.18, he has secured 35 frags.

Lastly, Total Gaming has also contended in 10 solo matches and has a single win, leading to a win percentage of 10%. He has racked up 19 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on Total Gaming’s YouTube channel dates back to December 2018. Since then, there has been no looking back for him, and he has uploaded over 1149 videos. He has over 2.75 billion views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Moreover, he has a second channel called Total Gaming Live, where he streams several games, including Garena Free Fire.

His social media handles

Ajjubhai has Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts. Links for them are given below:

