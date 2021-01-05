Free Fire: AS Gaming's controversies, best friend, school days and more

AS Gaming, aka Sahil Rana, is one of the most subscribed gaming content creators on Youtube, with Garena's Free Fire as his prime source of content. The creator has nearly around 6.9 million subscribers on his youtube channel, with an added 500k+ followers on his Instagram Handle.

The 17-year-old from Himachal Pradesh also recently revealed his face to the audience and in this exclusive piece, shares insights into his personal and professional life, with Sportskeeda.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation that AS Gaming had with Ajay Assudani.

Free Fire: AS Gaming bares all in exclusive Interview

Q. How has the quarantine period been for you so far?

A. The quarantine period was very effective for me, as it helped me grow more with better content ideas.

Q. How was support from your family when you initially started gaming?

A. It was not good at the beginning, but the encouragement came from their end when I began earning.

Advertisement

Q. How do you manage your studies alongside Youtube?

A. It is difficult but I try to manage both as none of them can be ignored.

Q. What inspired you to have a Youtube channel at such a young age?

A. When I saw the big Free Fire creators in the industry, I thought that if these people can become such great creators, then why can't I become a Youtuber too.

Q. How do teachers & friends in your school react to seeing you as a big gaming icon with a youtube channel?

A. My friends were shocked when they saw that I had become such a big YouTuber and my teachers were also surprised.

Q. What was the turning point of your career?

A. The turning point of my journey was when I reached 100k subscribers & my Free Fire videos started going viral. It gave me an immense push to grow my channel to a bigger level.

Advertisement

Q. Who is your best friend in the Free Fire Community & Why?

A. Kundan & Dino are my best friends in the Free Fire community. They are not big Youtubers, but are good friends of mine.

Q. Who would you be doing if not gaming?

A. I would have been a normal student in school like others, if not a Free Fire content creator on Youtube.

Q. What is your favorite stream moment?

A. My favorite Free Fire stream moment was when I received 10 thousand Rupees and it was refunded.

Q. What question do fans ask you the most & what is its answer.

A. What does AS Gaming mean. A for Akshay & S for Sahil, effectively making it Akshay Sahil Gaming

Q. Which controversy do you regret having & why?

A. I haven't had any controversies yet. I don't like to involve myself in things and always try to stay away from it.

Q. Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

A. My goal is to be the number one gaming creator of India in the upcoming years.