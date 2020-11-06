AS Gaming: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Free Fire not only has a vast player count but also enjoys extensive viewership on platforms like YouTube. It has prompted several exemplary players to take up streaming and create content centered around the title.

AS Gaming is a prominent Free Fire content creator from India who recently passed the landmark of 5 million subscribers on YouTube. He frequently posts exciting and engaging content around the game and has a vast following.

In this article, we look at his real name and other in-game details.

AS Gaming’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

AS Gaming’s real name is Sahil. His Free Fire ID 169525329, and his in-game name is 5 MILLION.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has played 6951 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 1045 of them, resulting in a win percentage of 15.03%. He has 17411 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.95.

He has also taken part in 2123 games in the duo mode and remained unbeaten in 282 of them, having a win ratio of 13.28%. The YouTuber has bagged 5674 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.08.

In the 1753 solo games, he has 180 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 10.23%. The content creator has notched 4455 kills in these matches, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.83.

Ranked stats

The internet star has played 46 squad games and clinched five of them, maintaining a win rate of 10.86%. He has amassed 85 kills with a K/D ratio of just over 2.

He has engaged in a single duo match and has only one kill in it.

The streamer has participated in 14 solo games, winning a single one for a win ratio of 7.14%. He has eliminated 64 enemies and has a K/D ratio of 4.92.

His YouTube channels

His channel is named A_S Gaming, and the first video was posted back in January 2019. He has accumulated 5.02 million subscribers in close to two years and over 379 million views in total.

Click here to visit his channel.

He also has a second channel named A_S Army, where he has garnered over 163k subscribers. Click here to visit his second channel.

His social media accounts

Discord server: Click here

Instagram: Click here

