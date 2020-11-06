Ajjubhai vs FozyAjay: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Due to the mass popularity of Garena Free Fire, content creation related to it has received a major boost. Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and FozyAjay are two of the most popular figures in the community.
In this article, we compare these two content creators' in-game stats.
Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats
His Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his in-game name is ajjubhai94.
Lifetime stats
Ajjubhai has participated in 9525 squad games and emerged victorious in 2438 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 25.59%. He has notched up nearly 35000 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.93.
In duo games, the famous YouTuber has 300 Booyahs from 1615 games, holding a win rate of 18.57%. He has bagged over 6300 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.79.
Lastly, in solo matches, the internet star has featured in 889 games and remained unbeaten on 76 occasions for a win rate of 8.54%. With 2246 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.76.
Ranked stats
Ajjubhai has engaged in 277 squad games in the Ranked Season 18 and has a win tally of 38 for a win ratio of 13.71%. The YouTuber has claimed 926 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.87.
He also has a lone victory in 27 ranked duo matches, with a win rate of 3.7%. The streamer has eliminated 94 enemies in these modes, with a K/D ratio of 3.62.
He has 22 solo games under his belt but is yet to win a match. The content creator has 21 kills for a K/D ratio just under 1.
FozyAjay’s Free Fire ID and stats
His Free Fire ID is 29777293, and his in-game name is TG-FozyAjay.
Lifetime stats
FozyAjay has taken part in 20646 games and won 7486 of them, converting to a win percentage of 36.25%. He has racked up 57264 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.35.
In duo matches, the professional player has played 1368 duo games and has 266 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 19.44%. In the process, he has 2877 kills sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.61.
The streamer has played 892 solo matches and clinched 104 games. In these games, he has close to 1500 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.90.
Ranked stats
In the ongoing ranked season, the YouTuber has played 123 matches and has got better of his foes in 25 of them, equating to a win rate of 20.32%. He has amassed 447 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.56.
Comparison
Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, Total Gaming has a better K/D ratio, while FozyAjay has a higher win rate in all three modes.
We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as the latter is yet to play a game in them. Coming to the squad mode, FozyAjay has the edge on both fronts - K/D ratio and win rate.
Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?Published 06 Nov 2020, 12:13 IST