Ajjubhai vs FozyAjay: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Due to the mass popularity of Garena Free Fire, content creation related to it has received a major boost. Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and FozyAjay are two of the most popular figures in the community.

In this article, we compare these two content creators' in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his in-game name is ajjubhai94.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai has participated in 9525 squad games and emerged victorious in 2438 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 25.59%. He has notched up nearly 35000 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.93.

In duo games, the famous YouTuber has 300 Booyahs from 1615 games, holding a win rate of 18.57%. He has bagged over 6300 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Lastly, in solo matches, the internet star has featured in 889 games and remained unbeaten on 76 occasions for a win rate of 8.54%. With 2246 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has engaged in 277 squad games in the Ranked Season 18 and has a win tally of 38 for a win ratio of 13.71%. The YouTuber has claimed 926 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.87.

He also has a lone victory in 27 ranked duo matches, with a win rate of 3.7%. The streamer has eliminated 94 enemies in these modes, with a K/D ratio of 3.62.

He has 22 solo games under his belt but is yet to win a match. The content creator has 21 kills for a K/D ratio just under 1.

FozyAjay’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 29777293, and his in-game name is TG-FozyAjay.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

FozyAjay has taken part in 20646 games and won 7486 of them, converting to a win percentage of 36.25%. He has racked up 57264 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.35.

In duo matches, the professional player has played 1368 duo games and has 266 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 19.44%. In the process, he has 2877 kills sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.61.

The streamer has played 892 solo matches and clinched 104 games. In these games, he has close to 1500 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Ranked stats

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the YouTuber has played 123 matches and has got better of his foes in 25 of them, equating to a win rate of 20.32%. He has amassed 447 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.56.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, Total Gaming has a better K/D ratio, while FozyAjay has a higher win rate in all three modes.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as the latter is yet to play a game in them. Coming to the squad mode, FozyAjay has the edge on both fronts - K/D ratio and win rate.

