Free Fire has garnered a massive player base in the last few years and has found a special place in the Indian gaming community. Its massive popularity has led to the emergence of content creators who stream and make videos on various aspects of the game.

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, are two of India’s most known Free Fire content creators. They currently have YouTube subscriber counts of 20.5 million and 8.21 million, respectively.

The two YouTubers recently played together using the Dynamic Duo feature in Free Fire.

Free Fire: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) and Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) play together using the new Dynamic Duo feature

The new partner system, Dynamic Duo, was added to Garena Free Fire with the recent OB26 update. The developers describe the new system as follows:

"The Dynamic Duo system has just launched! Grab a partner and strengthen your friendship intimacy by playing together and collect rewards together. Start your Dynamic Duo journey now. Check out the tutorial to know how you can start!"

Players can check out their gameplay below:

Dynamic Duo system in Free Fire

A player can initiate a Dynamic Duo in Free Fire using a Golden Vow, which can be purchased from the in-game store.

If the other player accepts the request, the Dynamic Duo is formed, and the Golden Vow gets used. However, if he rejects or doesn’t respond within 8 hours, the request gets withdrawn and the Golden Vow is returned to the player.

Players can only initiate one relationship request at a time.

Benefits of Dynamic Duo

Here are the benefits of Dynamic Duo as stated in-game:

Once a Dynamic Duo relationship is formed, the following are unlocked: Intimacy, Friendship Badges, Anniversary Day. Playing with your Dynamic Duo and/ or exchange gifts can increase Intimacy (max. 100 weekly). High intimacy can upgrade your Badges and get you mysterious rewards! When forming a squad with your Dynamic Duo, other teammates can see your Friendship Badges and level. Double rewards on Anniversary Day.

