Sultan Proslo's (Dyland Pros) Free Fire UID, K/D ratio and stats in February 2021

Sultan Proslo, aka Dyland Pros, is one of the most well-known Free Fire content creators in Indonesia.

He makes a wide variety of content related to the quick-paced battle royale title and boasts a massive subscriber count of over 13.3 million on YouTube. This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also Read: How to get stylish Free Fire names like Ankush FF in February 2021

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo’s lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has played 845 squad matches and has triumphed in 291 of them, translating to a win rate of 34.43%. With a K/D ratio of 3.81, he has 2111 frags in these matches.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 104 games and has won on 26 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 25.00%. He has notched up 314 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.03 in this mode.

Sultan Proslo has played 575 matches and has emerged victorious in 59 of them, making his win rate 10.26%. He has bagged 1545 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Sultan Proslo has played 5 squad matches and 8 solo games. He has killed 8 and 26 opponents, respectively. He also has a single win in both modes.

The content creator has also played 3 ranked duo matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Sultan Proslo’s YouTube channel

Advertisement

Sultan Proslo started creating content on his YouTube channel, Dyland Pros, over five-and-a-half years ago. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 1234 videos and has over 1.02 billion combined views. As mentioned earlier, he has over 13.3 million subscribers on his channel.

Click here to visit his channel.

Sultan Proslo’s social media accounts

Sultan Proslo is active on Instagram and Facebook. The links for his profiles are given below:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

Also read: 3 best ways to get Free Fire diamonds for free in February 2021