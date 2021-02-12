How to get free DJ Alok character from Sportskeeda Free Fire Invitational giveaway

The last few months have proven to be remarkably good for mobile titles in general, with the titles including Free Fire, COD Mobile, and PUBG Mobile emerging as the BR genre's leaders in the mobile segment.

Garena Free Fire has witnessed unparalleled growth and has racked up huge numbers. The game has a budding and evolving esports landscape that has grown considerably in the last few years. The Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational tournament is all set to start tomorrow, i.e., on February 13.

Apart from offering a prize pool of ₹50,000, the tournament features one of the biggest DJ Alok giveaways.

This article provides the players with a guide to obtain DJ Alok from the giveaway.

Obtaining free DJ Alok character from Sportskeeda Free Fire Invitational giveaway

There are several 'like' milestones for the live stream, which are as follows:

2k likes – 5 Alok

10k likes – 10 Alok

25k likes – 25 Alok

50k likes – 50 Alok

100k likes – 100 Alok

300k likes – 500 Alok

Once these milestones are achieved, the UID of the players will be picked from live chat, and the winners will be announced on Instagram. The player will receive the character within 24-hours.

Users will be able to catch the live action on the official YouTube channel and Facebook of Sportskeeda. It will be quite fascinating to see some of the most popular teams compete.

Here is a list of all the participating teams:

Group A

Total Gaming

Galaxy Racer

Enigma Gaming

Ungraduate Gamer

6 sense

Lokesh Gamer

Happy prince Gaming

Jiggs Official

SCS gamer

4 Unknown

Non-Stop Gaming

Villian Gaming

Group B

Mutantz

Ankush ff

Gyan Gaming

Nayeem Alam

CRP gaming

FORCE 1 ESPORTS

Noble ESPORTS

Dev Alone

As Gaming

Kar98k Army

TSG Army

Team Chaos

