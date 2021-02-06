Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming): Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Gyan Sujan, aka Gyan Gaming, are arguably among the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. They regularly upload clips of their gameplay and stream the fast-paced BR title on their channels.

The players have amassed enormous fanbases and have humongous subscriber counts of 20.3 million and 7.82 million, respectively.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Also read: Ankush FF vs Lorem: Who Has Better Stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 10509 squad games to date and has come out on top in 2570 of them, corresponding to a win rate of 24.45%. He has eliminated 38865 foes and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.90.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has 306 Booyahs in 1653 duo games, which equates to a win ratio of 18.51%. With 6431 kills, he has managed a K/D ratio of 4.77.

The internet star has played 898 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 77 of them, which comes down to a win ratio of 8.57%. He has racked up 2267 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has 658 squad matches against his name and has stood victorious in 88 of them, which approximates to a win ratio of 13.37%. He has 2490 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.36.

Advertisement

Total Gaming has won one of the 17 duo matches he has played this season, ensuring a win ratio of 5.88%. He has secured 35 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.18.

The content creator has also taken part in ten solo games and has remained unbeaten on a single occasion, having a win rate of 10%. In these matches, he has 19 eliminations to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Advertisement

Gyan Sujan has competed in 17214 squad games and has bettered his foes in 6245 of them, which equals to a win rate of 38.02%. In these matches, he has notched 58792 kills and has retained a K/D ratio of 5.36.

The YouTuber has 463 first-place finishes in 2032 duo matches, which brings up his win rate to 22.78%. With a K/D ratio of 3.42, he has 5370 frags to his name.

Lastly, the internet star has participated in 1345 solo games and has remained undefeated in 154 of them, leading to a win rate of 11.45%. He has 2235 eliminations and has sustained a K/D ratio of 1.88.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming has engaged in 786 squad matches and has a win tally of 217 games, translating to a win rate of 27.60%. He has registered 3443 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.05.

Advertisement

The streamer has 28 appearances in the duo matches and has managed to win 12 of them, having a win rate of 42.85%. He has accumulated 122 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 7.63.

The content creator has 42 solo matches to his name and has outperformed his foes in a single one, converting to a win rate of 2.38%. He has 14 frags at a K/D ratio of 0.34.

Also read: Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, and K/D ratio in February 2021

Comparison

In lifetime squad games, Gyan Sujan has the edge. Ajjubhai has a higher win rate in the solo and duo matches, while the former has a greater K/D ratio.

Sujan also has better stats in ranked duo and squad matches. Ajjubhai has superior stats in ranked solo matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?