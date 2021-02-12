Free Fire OB26 Project Cobra Calendar: List of events and rewards (Free Shirou character)

The Free Fire OB26 Project Cobra update was released back on February 4. The update brought many new features to the game, including a revamped training ground, new firearms, weapon balances and more.

Garena recently unveiled the Project Cobra Calendar in Free Fire, displaying various in-game events.

Players are quite excited about the new events as they will provide them with an opportunity to obtain some exclusive items for free.

This article provides players with a list of events that are on the calendar along with a timeline.

Project Cobra event calendar in Free Fire

The 'Project Cobra 27/2' Calendar displays the events that are going to take place in the game with their timeline. Here is a list of the events:

Yellow Cobra Token Exchange (February 12 to February 18)

Players can collect Yellow Cobra Tokens in-game and exchange them for Game the Streamer Weapon Loot Crate and the Cobra Attack Parachute. These tokens can be collected from the loot crate in the battle royale and the clash squad modes.

Map Drop (February 19 to March 7)

Cobra Special Interface (February 19 to March 7)

Evo Gun Token (February 20 to March 1)

Project Cobra Check-in (February 21 to March 5)

Login to get free Shirou (February 27)

Players will be able to obtain the new Shirou character for free by logging in on February 27.

Evo Token Collection (February 27)

Players can play 5 games to collect 10x Evo Tokens.

Bermuda Remastered available in TDM and CS (February 27 to March 7)

Collect tokens to redeem (February 28 to March 7)

The developers haven't revealed the specifics for each event yet. Further revelations about the events are expected to be made soon.

