Ungraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Ayush Dubey, aka Undergraduate Gamer, is one of India's most well-known Indian Free Fire content creators. He is quite popular among the players for the exciting and engaging content on various aspects of the Free Fire that he uploads on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at the K/D ratio and other stats of Ungraduate Gamer as of February 2021.

Ungraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 256205699.

Lifetime stats

Ungraduate Gamer has competed in 25353 squad matches to date and has triumphed in 6334 games, which eventually translates to a win percentage of 24.98%. In these matches, he has eliminated 87387 foes, holding a K/D ratio of 4.59.

The YouTuber has 103 Booyahs in 602 duo matches, ensuring a win rate of 17.10%. He has bagged 1476 kills and has retained a K/D ratio of 17.10.

Ungraduate Gamer has participated in 593 solo games and has outplayed his foes in 133 games, translating to a win rate of 22.42%. With 2176 kills, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.73.

Ranked stats

Ungraduate Gamer has 654 appearances in the ranked squad matches and has stood victorious in 124 games at a win rate of 18.96%. He has 2873 frags in these games and has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.42.

Apart from the content creator has engaged in 11 duo games and has five first-place finishes, having a win rate of 45.45%. Ungraduate Gamer has notched 53 kills and has a K/D ratio of 8.83.

He also has 28 solo matches against his name and has won exactly half of them. He is five frags short of the 200 kill mark at a K/D of 13.92.

His YouTube channel

Ungraduate Gamer regularly uploads clips and highlights of his gameplay to the channel. He has gained over 4.98 million subscribers in total and over 357 million views combined.

His Social media handles

