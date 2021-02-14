Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Itz Kabbo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai and Itz Kabbo are among some of the renowned Free Fire content creators from India and Bangladesh. They are popular among the players for their engaging gameplay and have amassed more than 8.35 million and 665k subscribers.

This article compares the stats of the players in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has featured in 7816 squad games to date and has clinched 2168, translating to a win rate of 27.73%. He has eliminated 20265 foes and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.59.

He has participated in 4152 duo games and outperformed his foes in 10879, which equals a win percentage of 17.50%. The YouTuber has 10879 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Amitbhai has 3298 solo matches to his name and has remained unbeaten in 265 games, which comes down to a win rate of 8.03%. He has notched 7333 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 2.42.

Ranked stats

The famous content creator has 95 Booyahs in 426 squad games, converting to a win rate of 22.30%. He has over 1100 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.33.

Apart from this, Amitbhai has engaged in 203 duo matches this season and has stood victorious on 25 occasions, having a win ratio of 12.31%. With 562 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.15.

Amitbhai has won 7 of the 111 solo games that he has played in the on-going ranked season, leading to a win rate of 6.30%. He has racked up 333 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.20.

Itz Kabbo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228197025.

Lifetime stats

Itz Kabbo has competed in 10023 squad games and has bettered his foes in 2584 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 25.78%. He bagged 26253 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.53.

He has 364 first-place finishes in 1190 duo matches, approximating to a win rate of 18.29%. With a K/D ratio of 2.71, he has 4413 kills to his name.

Coming to the solo games, he has taken part in 1681 matches and has stood victorious in 194 of them, ensuring a win rate of 11.54%. Itz Kabbo registered 4632 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Ranked stats

Itz Kabbo has 321 appearances in the squad games, winning 75 of them for a win ratio of 23.36%. He is 6 frags short of the 900-kill mark at a K/D ratio of 3.63.

He has contested in 25 duo games and has outplayed his foes in 2 matches, equating to a win rate of 8%. The YouTuber has a K/D ratio of 3.13 and has accumulated 72 frags.

Lastly, Itz Kabbo has also played 6 solo games and has secured a single victory with a win rate of 16.67%. He has amassed 34 frags at a K/D ratio of 6.8.

Comparison

Both players have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Amitbhai has a lead in lifetime squad matches, while Itz Kabbo has better stats in solo games. Amitbhai has a higher K/D ratio in duo matches. At the same time, the latter has a better K/D ratio.

It is impossible to compare the ranked squad games' stats as Itz Kabbo has played only six matches. In squad matches, Itz Kabbo has the edge over Amitbhai while it's the other way around in the duo games.

