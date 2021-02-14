Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from India. He creates content related to various aspects of the game and boasts a subscriber count of over 20.7 million on YouTube.

Sudip Sarkar is another prominent figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He has over 1.04 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10610 squad matches and has triumphed in 2597 of them, translating to a win rate of 24.47%. He has accumulated 39259 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.90 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 1667 games and has secured 306 victories, making his win rate 18.35%. With a K/D ratio of 4.75, he has killed 6458 opponents in these matches.

Ajjubhai has also won 77 of the 898 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.57%. He has 2267 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.76 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 758 squad games and has 114 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 15.03%. He has bagged 2881 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.47.

The content creator also has 1 win in the 29 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 3.44%. He has registered 59 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.10 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 10 ranked solo matches and has a single victory to his name, translating to a win rate of 10.00%. He has killed 19 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has played 30554 squad games and has emerged victorious in 9700 of them, maintaining a win rate of 31.74%. He has secured 115841 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.55 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 1404 matches and has triumphed in 217 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.45%. With 3859 kills to his name in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Sudip Sarkar has played 1308 solo games and has won on 114 occasions, making his win rate 8.71%. He has 3231 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.71 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Sudip Sarkar has played 1851 squad matches and has secured 1050 victories, maintaining a win rate of 56.72%. He has garnered 8082 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 10.08.

The YouTuber has also played 130 ranked duo games and has triumphed in 58 of them, making his win rate 44.61%. He has 604 frags at a K/D ratio of 8.38 in this mode.

Sudip Sarkar has played 2 ranked solo matches and has 1 win to his name, translating to a win rate of 50.00%. He has bagged 12 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 12.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and Sudip Sarkar are skilled players in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime duo matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over Sudip Sarkar in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. However, Sudip Sarkar has better stats than Ajjubhai in the lifetime squad games. In the lifetime solo games, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio while Sudip Sarkar has a higher win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' stats in the ranked solo mode as Sudip Sarkar has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the duo and squad matches, Sudip Sarkar has the edge over Ajjubhai.

