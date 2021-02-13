Rakesh00007's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Free Fire was among the most viewed games on YouTube in 2020, which showcases its mass popularity on the platform. Rakesh00007 is one of many popular Free Fire content creators from India.

He is known for his incredible skills and tremendous gameplay. Currently, he boasts a massive subscriber count of over 727k.

Rakesh00007’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 47282554.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Rakesh00007 has featured in 20,443 squad matches and has come out on top on 6,231 occasions, whichtranslated to a win percentage of 30.47%. He has accumulated 91,583 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.44.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 2,676 games and has bettered his foes in 423 of them, leading to a win rate of 15.80%. With 9,354 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.15.

Lastly, the content creator has 2,465 games to his name and has 489 victories, maintaining a win ratio of 19.83%. He has registered kills at a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Ranked stats

Rakesh00007 has played 648 squad games in the current ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 185, having a win ratio of 28.54%. He has bagged 3,221 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.95.

Apart from this, he has two wins in the 61 duo matches, equating to a win percentage of 3.27%. In the process, he has killed 166 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.81.

Rakesh00007 has also participated in 48 solo matches and has outshined his enemies in 19, corresponding to a win rate of 39.58%. With a K/D ratio of 7.00, he has 203 frags.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Rakesh00007 started his journey on YouTube around four years back. He made videos on several games before switching to Garena Free Fire. Currently, he has over 727k subscribers on his channel and has over 39 million views combined.

Click here to visit his channel.

He also has a second channel. Click here to visit it.

His social media accounts

Rakesh00007 is active on Instagram and Facebook. Links for them are given below:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

