Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs WAWAN MKS: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from India. He has a massive fan base and boasts a subscriber count of over 20.6 million. WAWAN MKS is another prominent figure amongst the Free Fire community. The Indonesian YouTuber creates content related to various aspects of the title and has over 6.16 million subscribers.

This article looks at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 10597 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2595, which comes down to a win percentage of 24.48%. He has accumulated 39212 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.90.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 1667 games and has come out on top on 306 occasions, leading to a win rate of 18.35%. With 6458 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.75.

The content creator has 898 matches in the solo mode and has 77 first-place finishes for a win ratio of 8.57%. He has registered 2267 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has competed in 744 squad games and has a win tally of 112, retaining a win ratio of 15.05%. He has notched 2834 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.48.

Apart from this, he has played 29 duo matches and has a single win, at a win percentage of 3.44%. In the process, he has bagged 59 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Lastly, Total Gaming has won 1 of the 10 solo games he has played, making his win rate of 10.00%. He has killed a total of 19 enemies, managing a K/D ratio of 2.11.

WAWAN MKS’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 10011237.

Lifetime stats

WAWAN MKS has featured in 13989 squad matches and has 3441 Booyahs, maintaining a win percentage of 24.59%. He has racked 59658 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.66.

While in the duo mode, he has won 156 of the 593 games he has played, translating to a win ratio of 26.30%. With a K/D ratio of 7.39, he has 3231 frags.

The content creator has played 762 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 106 of them, equating to a win rate of 13.91%. He has secured 3294 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.02.

Ranked stats

In the on-going ranked season, WAWA MKS has participated in 1113 squad games and has triumphed in 216 of them, having a win ratio of 19.40%. He has gathered 3746 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.18.

He has also appeared in 12 solo matches and 3 duo games, killing 18 and 5 enemies in them, respectively.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite difficult. In the lifetime stats, WAWAN MKS is ahead on both fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in all the three modes - solo, duo, and squad.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the duo mode as WAWAN MKS has played only a few games in them. Ajjubhai has the upper hand in the solo mode. Lastly, in the squad mode, WAWAN MKS has a greater win rate, while the former has a higher K/D ratio.

