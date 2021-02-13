Aditech's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, country, and more

Free Fire has witnessed a massive rise and has garnered an enormous player base. Content creation and streaming related to the title have become a viable career option for many. Atharv Rao, aka Aditech, is one of the most prominent content creators from India.

Presently, he boasts a massive subscriber count of over 1.17 million. This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other in-game details.

Aditech’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 779084851.

Lifetime stats

Aditech has appeared in 3541 squad matches and has come out on top on 1343 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 37.92%. He has accumulated 7105 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.23.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 2093 games and has bettered his foes in 199 of them, having a win rate of 9.50%. In the process, he has bagged 4064 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.15.

Lastly, the content creator has played 1925 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 195, leading to a win ratio of 10.12%. With 3514 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.03.

Ranked stats

Aditech has featured in 1540 squad games in the current ranked season and has a winning tally of 975, retaining a win ratio of 63.31%. He registered 3299 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.83.

Moreover, he has played 94 duo matches and has 52 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win percentage of 55.31%. With a K/D ratio of 6.59, he has 277 frags.

The YouTuber has played 168 solo games and has 102 victories, maintaining a win rate of 60.71%. He has secured 5296 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 8.01.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. This may change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Aditech started his content creation journey over a year and a half ago, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to July 2019. Since then, he has grown immensely and has uploaded 164 videos. As mentioned above, he has a subscriber count of over 1.17 million and has over 54 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Aditech is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

He also has a discord server, which the players can join by clicking here.

