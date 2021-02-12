How to top up Free Fire Diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop in India (2021): Step-by-step guide

Free Fire has a wide assortment of exclusive items like skins, costumes, characters, pets and more. Players have to spend diamonds, one of the game's currencies, to acquire most of these items.

However, diamonds aren’t available for free, and players have to spend money from their pockets to obtain them.

There are various means through which players can purchase Free Fire diamonds, and top-up websites are one of them. Games Kharido and Codashop are two of the most popular top-up websites among players.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can buy diamonds from these websites.

How to top up Free Fire Diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop in India (2021)

Games Kharido

(Image via Games Kharido)

Players can follow the steps given below to top up diamonds from Games Kharido:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official website of Games Kharido. They can click here to do so.

Login

Step 2: They can then click on the “Free Fire” option and log in via either of the two available methods.

Step 3: Next, players should choose the desired payment method and top-up option. Diamonds will be added to their account after a successful purchase.

Here are the top-up costs on Games Kharido for Indian users:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50

– 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100

– 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310

– 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520

– 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060

– 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180

– 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

Codashop

(Image via Codashop)

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds via Codashop:

Step 1: Players should first visit the Codashop website by clicking here.

Click on the Free Fire option

Step 2: Next, they should tap on the “Free Fire” option and enter the Player ID in the text field.

Step 3: Players can then choose the respective recharge/top-up and payment option. After the payment is processed, they will receive the diamonds.

Here are the top-up costs on Codashop:

INR 40 - 50 diamonds

- 50 diamonds INR 80 - 100 diamonds

- 100 diamonds INR 240 - 310 diamonds

- 310 diamonds INR 400 - 520 diamonds

- 520 diamonds INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

- 1060 diamonds INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

- 2180 diamonds INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

