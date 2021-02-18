SK Sabir Boss vs Gaming Tamizhan (GT King): Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

SK Sabir Boss and Gaming Tamizhan, aka GT King, are two prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community. They boast massive YouTube subscriber counts of 3.54 million and 1.94 million, respectively.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 27402 games and has emerged victorious in 8855 of them, making his win rate 32.31%. He has racked up 96600 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.21.

The popular YouTuber has 610 Booyahs in 2997 duo games, translating to a win rate of 20.35%. With 8139 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.41 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1615 solo games and has won on 142 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.79%. He has eliminated 3267 opponents in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 1025 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 209 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.39%. He has 2948 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.16 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 116 ranked duo matches and has won 12 of them, maintaining a win rate of 10.34%. He has 306 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.94.

SK Sabir Boss has played 25 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a victory. He has 34 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.36 in this mode.

GT King’s Free Fire ID and stats

GT King’s Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

GT King’s lifetime stats

GT King has played 16993 squad games to date and has emerged victorious in 3428 of them, maintaining a win rate of 20.17%. He has registered 47411 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.50.

The content creator also has 159 victories in 1705 duo matches, making his win rate 9.32%. With a K/D ratio of 1.99, he has 3076 kills in this mode.

GT King has won 48 of the 659 solo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 7.28%. He has registered 1430 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.34.

Ranked stats

GT King’s ranked stats

GT King has played 396 squad games in ranked season 19 and has triumphed in 85 of them, making his win rate 21.46%. He has bagged 1229 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.95 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 31 ranked duo matches but is yet to secure a victory. He has racked up 70 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.26.

GT King has played 9 ranked solo games and has 12 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 1.33.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than GT King in the lifetime squad and duo matches. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, GT King has a better K/D ratio while SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate.

It is difficult to compare the two content creators' stats in the ranked solo mode as GT King has not played enough games.

However, in the ranked squad matches, GT King has the edge over SK Sabir Boss in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, SK Sabir Boss has better stats in the ranked duo games.

