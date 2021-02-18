Lorem's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Ezequiel Busson, aka Lorem, is one of the most popular figures in the Free Fire community. He creates content on various aspects of the battle royale game and currently has over 1.35 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other in-game details.

Also Read: New MP40 Predatory Cobra Evo gun in Free Fire: Everything we know so far

Lorem’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lorem’s Free Fire ID is 333231913.

Lifetime stats

Lorem’s lifetime stats

Lorem has played 5341 squad matches and has 1836 victories to his name, making his win rate 34.37%. He has accumulated 17814 frags in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, the Argentina-based content creator has played 1236 games and has triumphed in 295 of them, translating to a win rate 23.86%. In the process, he has bagged 3554 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.78.

Lorem has also played 873 solo matches and has won on 127 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 14.54%. He has registered 1901 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.55.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Ranked stats

Lorem’s ranked stats

Lorem has won 144 of the 431 ranked squad matches that he has played this season, translating to a win rate of 33.41%. He has racked up 1924 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.70 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 11 ranked duo games and has 2 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 18.18%. With a K/D ratio of 7.89, he has secured 71 frags in these matches.

Lorem has played 1 ranked solo match but is yet to register a win or a kill.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Lorem’s YouTube channel

Lorem's YouTube channel is called Lorem Free Fire - Ezequiel Busson. As mentioned earlier, he has over 1.35 million subscribers on the channel and boasts 26 million combined views. He currently has only 12 videos on his channel.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Lorem’s social media accounts

Lorem is active on Instagram and Facebook. Here are the links to his accounts:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

He also streams on Twitch. Click here to visit his profile.

Also Read: Free Fire redeem codes for today (February 17th): Free Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate