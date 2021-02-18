New MP40 Predatory Cobra Evo gun in Free Fire: Everything we know so far

Free Fire has a massive collection of guns for players to choose from. The title also has a variety of cool gun skins that players can buy from the in-game shop or obtain for free via different events.

Contrary to popular belief, these gun skins do not only serve aesthetic purposes. Some of them also come boosted with stats.

A few months back, Free Fire released the first upgradable/Evo gun called Blue Flame Draco.

In a recent social media post, Free Fire announced the arrival of the 4th Evo gun, called MP40 Predatory Cobra, to the game.

This article provides players with an overview of the MP40 Predatory Cobra in Free Fire.

Everything we know about the new MP40 Predatory Cobra Evo gun in Free Fire

Free Fire's social media post announcing the arrival of the MP40 Predatory Cobra reads:

"The MP40 Predatory Cobra is the latest skin to join the Evo series! Here’s a first look at the MP40 Evo skin transformation. Experience elegance in its metamorphosis. The MP40 Predatory Cobra will be making its way to Free Fire soon."

Like the other Evo guns, the MP40 Predatory Cobra will have certain privileges like:

New Look

Hit Effect

Firing Effect

Kill Effect

Exclusive Emote

Kill Announcement

Upgrade Attributes

Unlock Abilities

These privileges get unlocked at different levels of the gun.

Players will have to use Venomous Fang (MP40) tokens to level up the MP40 Predatory Cobra.

Project Cobra Calendar

According to the Project Cobra Calendar, players will be able to obtain Evo Gun Tokens between February 20 and March 1. Here is the complete calendar for Project Cobra:

Yellow Cobra Token Exchange (February 12 to February 18)

(February 12 to February 18) Map Drop (February 19 to March 7)

(February 19 to March 7) Cobra Special Interface (February 19 to March 7)

(February 19 to March 7) Evo Gun Token (February 20 to March 1)

(February 20 to March 1) Project Cobra Check-in (February 21 to March 5)

(February 21 to March 5) Login to get free Shirou (February 27)

(February 27) Evo Token Collection (February 27)

(February 27) Bermuda Remastered available in TDM and CS (February 27 to March 7)

(February 27 to March 7) Collect tokens to redeem (February 28 to March 7)

Players can check out the following video to learn more about the MP40 Predatory Cobra in Garena Free Fire:

