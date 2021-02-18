Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming and LetDa Hyper are popular Free Fire content creators hailing from India and Indonesia, respectively. While the former boasts a subscriber count of 20.8 million on YouTube, the latter has 7.78 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Free Fire redeem codes for today (February 17th): Free Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10653 squad matches to date and has triumphed in 2606 of them, translating to a win rate of 24.46%. He has accumulated 39440 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.90.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 1667 games and has won on 306 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 18.35%. With 6458 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.75 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also won 77 of the 898 solo matches that he has played, making his win rate 8.57%. He has bagged 2267 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai's ranked stats

Advertisement

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 801 squad games and has 123 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 15.35%. He has registered 3062 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.51 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 29 ranked duo matches and has secured a single win, making his win rate 3.44%. He has killed 59 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Ajjubhai has played 10 solo games and has 1 Booyah, translating to a win rate of 10.00%. He has notched up 19 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.11 in this mode.

Also Read: GyanSujan’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID and stats

LetDa Hyper's Free Fire ID is 87980657.

Lifetime stats

LetDa Hyper's lifetime stats

Advertisement

LetDa Hyper has played 20331 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 6071 of them, making his win rate 29.86%. He has garnered 60899 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.27.

In the duo mode, the Indonesian content creator has won 181 of the 867 games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 20.87%. With a K/D ratio of 3.49, he has secured 2396 frags in this mode.

LetDa Hyper has also played 495 solo games and has 65 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 13.13%. He has killed 1201 opponents in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 2.79.

Ranked stats

LetDa Hyper's ranked stats

Advertisement

In the ongoing ranked season, LetDa Hyper has played 722 squad games and has 168 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 23.26%. He has 2007 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.68 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 8 ranked solo games and 6 ranked duo matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo matches, LetDa Hyper has the edge over Ajjubhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. When it comes to the lifetime duo and squad games, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while LetDa Hyper has a higher win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as LetDa Hyper has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio, while LetDa Hyper has a better win rate.

Also Read: Free Fire Redeem code for February 17: Free Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate