GyanSujan’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Free Fire has garnered a massive playerbase across the world and has found a special place amongst the Indian mobile gaming community. Due to this, content creation and streaming related to the title have grown immensely in the country.

Gyan Gaming, aka GyanSujan, is a renowned Indian Free Fire YouTuber. He creates videos related to various aspects of the game and boasts a massive subscriber count of over 8.14 million.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

GyanSujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

GyanSujan has been featured in 17310 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 6270 of them, equating to a win percentage of 36.22%. He has bagged 59276 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.37.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2043 games and has emerged on top on 464 occasions, leading to a win rate of 22.71%. With a K/D ratio of 3.42, he has precisely notched 5400 frags.

The player has also appeared in 1362 solo matches and has 159 first-place finishes, converting to a win ratio of 11.67%. In the process, he has registered 2306 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.92.

Ranked stats

GyanSujan has competed in 884 squad games in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 242, retaining a win rate of 27.37%. He has killed a total of 3930 enemies with a K/D ratio of 6.12.

Apart from that, the YouTuber has played 34 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 13 of them, corresponding to a win percentage of 38.23%. With 148 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 7.04.

Lastly, GyanSujan has taken part in 57 solo games and has six Booyahs, translating to a win ratio of 10.52%. He has racked up 83 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 1.63.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Earlier, GyanSujan created videos related to Clash of Clans but later switched to the quick-paced battle royale title.

Currently, he has over 1710 videos on his channel and has over 894 million views combined. As mentioned above, he has over 8.14 million subscribers.

Click here to visit his channel.

His social media accounts

Gyan Gaming is active on Instagram and Facebook. The links for them are given below:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

He has a Discord server as well; players can join it by clicking here.

