5 best tips to win the battle royale (BR) mode in Free Fire (2021)

Garena Free Fire has a massive fan following across the world, and players are mostly attracted to it because of its unique and distinctive features.

Though major features differ from other BR titles, Free Fire is a battle royale game, and hence, it has a prevalent ranking system just like other titles. Players often aim to reach the higher rank tiers to display their credibility in the game.

However, winning a BR match in Free Fire is not as easy as it seems. This article shares some of the best tips and tricks to help players win such a round in Free Fire.

Top five tips to win a Battle Royale match in Free Fire

#1 - Always carry a vehicle

Image via SamaprkGamer/YouTube

Players must always possess a vehicle as it will help them avoid fights and survive longer. As the survival chance increases, the chance to reach the last circle also increases.

Moreover, vehicles help players commute from one place to another much faster.

#2 - Always carry gloo walls and utilities

Gloo walls and grenades are must-haves during the last circles as they are very short and usually do not have any shelter.

Gloo walls will offer instant protection during fights, and grenades will help intimidate others in the zone leading to an advantage for the player.

#3 - Using DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the most popular characters in the game and is most appreciated. However, not every player has DJ Alok in their loadout, but those who have can use him in the last zones for greater benefits.

Alok's constant healing ability and increased movement speed will give the players an extra edge over opponents during intense fights.

#4 - Correct choice of weapons

Image via SamaprkGamer/YouTube

The correct combination of weapons is essential to win a match. During the match's initial phase, a player is always recommended to have one close-range (like an MP40) and one long-range weapon (Sniper Rifles or ARs) to sneak kill enemies or snipe them down.

For the last zones, it will be better if players carry a Shotgun and another SMG or AR. These are the best choices for the last zone fights as they are smaller and require destructive weapons over close proximity.

#5 - Avoiding early fights and playing safe

Last but not least, playing safe is one of the most important facts that can help a player win a BR match in Free Fire. Players must always avoid early fights and dropping on popular fight areas (Pochinok, Mill).

This will increase their chances of survival in the game, leading them to the last zone fights.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinons.