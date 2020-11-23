DJ Alok vs Luqueta in Free Fire: Who is the better character?

Free Fire provides players with a range of characters to make their gameplay experience better. Not every other battle royale title includes characters with unique abilities that assist the players on the battlefield.

Adam and Eve are the two default characters available at the beginning of the game, though they do not have any special abilities. However, as the XP level of players increases, they can gradually unlock the other characters or buy them from the store to equip and make use of their abilities.

DJ Alok and Luqueta are excellent choices for aggressive and passive players. This article compares their powers to determine who is the better character.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Luqueta in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability - 'Drop the Beat'

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire and is very popular amongst fans, thanks to his ability, Drop the Beat. At level 1, it creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

This is an active ability that can be boosted up to level 6 using character level up cards. It increases ally movement speed by 15% at the max level and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Luqueta's ability - 'Hat Trick'

Luqueta in Free Fire

Inspired by the Brazilian soccer star Lucas, Free Fire introduced a character named Luqueta a few seasons ago. His character description states that he is an up and rising soccer star.

He has a passive ability called Hat Trick, which allows him to increase the max HP by eight up to a total of 35 HP with every kill on the ground. At his maximum potential at level 6, he can increase the max HP by 18 up to 35 with every kill.

DJ Alok vs Luqueta: Who is the better character?

DJ Alok can be bought from the store section in Free Fire for 599 diamonds, while Luqueta is available for 499 diamonds.

Luqueta might have a remarkable ability to convert kill points to HPs on the battleground, but DJ Alok's ability to provide a constant healing source to himself and his teammates is better.

Luqueta can recover a maximum HP of 35, whereas DJ Alok can restore the full HP within a few seconds. The latter also increases ally movement speed, making him more beneficial on the virtual battlefield in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.