5 reasons why Chrono is one of the best Free Fire characters

Garena Free Fire is one of the most uber-popular titles in the esports industry and is mostly known for its immersive gameplay experience.

The game offers an array of characters with special abilities that significantly aid players on the battleground. One such well-known character in the game is the recently released Chrono.

Chrono was released back in mid-December, and since then, he has been a popular choice amongst fans.

This article shares the top five reasons why Chrono is one of the best characters in Free Fire.

Top 5 reasons why Chrono is one of the best characters in Free Fire

#1 - Chrono's dual skillset

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has one of the most incredible abilities in the game called Time Turner.

At the primary level of his active ability, Chrono can create a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents from within the force field, and his movement speed increases by 15% during the same time.

During Chrono's skill activation, allies who are inside the force field will get a 10% increment in movement speed, which lasts for four seconds and has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

#2 - Best for Clash Squad mode

Image via ShashankYT/YouTube

Clash Squad mode is one of the most popular arcade modes in Free Fire, and Chrono is one of the best choices for this mode.

The intense short and close-range fights are apt for Chrono's ability. His instant shelter will block enemy damage and can easily knock down enemies without taking a single damage inside the force field.

#3 - Best for skill combos

Chrono is also one of the best characters in Free Fire, with active skills to use for skill combos.

Chrono can be coupled with Moco's tagging enemies ability, Hayato's increased armor penetration, or Kelly's increased sprinting speed. It will be one of the best combo choices for aggressive as well as passive players in the game.

#4 - Direct rushing

Image via ShashankYT/YouTube

As Chrono offers an immediate protective shield and improves speed, using his ability, players can easily gain a lead over the enemy.

Enemies cannot shoot Chrono while he is inside the force field, hence providing an advantage for players to take instant shelters while rushing.

#5 - Team support

Chrono can create a force field to boost the player's speed. As previously mentioned, allies within Chrono's force field also gain a massive boost in their movement speed, which is extremely beneficial when they rush or execute an ambush.

Also, reviving a teammate is easier when Chrono heals them inside a forcefield allowing no HP loss via damage.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.