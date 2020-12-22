Chrono vs. Wukong: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Free Fire has various in-game characters for its players. There are 35 characters currently present in the game, with Cristiano Ronaldo's Chrono being the latest addition.

Wukong is also an inspired character from the movie 'Monkey King' and was added a few seasons ago in Free Fire.

Both Wukong and Chrono have immense abilities to dispense on the ground and are suitable characters for both passive and aggressive players.

This article compares and analyzes which of the two is better.

Assessing the abilities of Wukong and Chrono in Free Fire

Wukong's ability - Camouflage

Wukong in Free Fire

As per Wukong's character description in Free Fire, he is a Monkey King having a unique ability called Camouflage. It is an active ability, and at the primary level, he can wear a camouflage skin while standing still. However, once used, the cooldown lasts 300 seconds.

At Wukong's maximum potential, at level 6, the cooldown of Camouflage is reduced to 200 seconds.

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono has one of the most insane and incredible abilities that characters can have in the Free Fire universe.

At the primary level of his active ability, called Time Turner, he can create a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents from within the force field, and his movement speed increases by 15% during the same.

During Chrono's skill activation, allies who are inside the force field get a 10% increment in movement speed, which lasts four seconds and has a cooldown of fifty seconds.

When Chrono is maximized to his highest potential, his movement speed increases by 30%, and the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last for fifteen seconds with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Conclusion: Who is better?

Both Chrono and Wukong are suitable characters for aggressive as well as passive players. Both have incredible and unique abilities. However, if looked closely, Chrono has the upper hand in terms of versatility.

Wukong has a great power to camouflage, but it has back draws. Chrono has a fantastic skillset with multiple abilities to dispense at the same time.

Hence, in terms of viability and versatility, Chrono will be better to use than Wukong on the virtual ground of Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.