Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?

After the PUBG Mobile ban in India, COD Mobile and Free Fire are the two games that have often been compared. Both share the same core of survival and offers players a rich and thrilling gameplay experience.

Both COD Mobile and Free Fire run well on medium-range devices, while the latter generally performs better on low-end smartphones. That's mostly because it is only around 500 MB in size and ends up taking a lot lesser space than COD Mobile, which is around 1.9 GB in size.

Hence, let us discuss which game will give a better performance in low-end and mid-range phones.

Which title between Free Fire and COD Mobile is better for low-end Android devices?

The vast difference in the game size is an indicator of the contrast between these two games. It is pretty apparent that COD Mobile will be much more resource-intensive than Free Fire.

Image Credits: Guru Gamer

COD Mobile allows a maximum of 60 FPS and high-quality graphic settings, which increases the load on the processing power of low-end smartphones. Meanwhile, Free Fire offers only a maximum of 50 FPS and better than average graphics.

COD Mobile's picturesque visuals, sharp and colorful maps, color contrast, and map details enrich the graphic quality and gives it realistic-looking textures. Free Fire's cartoonish and animated graphic styling falls short in comparison.

Talking about mid-range smartphones, both titles perform pretty well and provide almost lag-free, smooth, and stable in-game visual experiences. However, in terms of low-end mobiles, Free Fire steals the thunder.

Though COD Mobile has a pretty impressive and immersive graphic quality and realistic gameplay style, it increases the load on the RAM, which is the reason for low graphical textures. Free Fire, on the other hand, can run so smoothly on low-end smartphones.

Advertisement

If a player prefers realistic graphics on mid-range devices, COD Mobile should be the go-to option. For a smooth and lag-free gameplay experience on low-end devices, Free Fire is the best bet.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. It is totally a matter of preference on whether to choose one game over the other.