Chrono vs DJ Alok vs K: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Garena Free Fire is one of the established titles in the esports industry, with a massive fan base across the world. The game offers multiple exclusive features, which makes it very different from other battle royale titles.

Free Fire offers plenty of characters that have special abilities. Three of the most powerful characters in Free Fire are Chrono, DJ Alok, and K.

The Factory challenge is one of the most popular custom room challenges. It features two players (or more) landing on the roof of a factory to battle it out against one other (mostly melee and fistfights).

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok, K, and Chrono in Free Fire

K's ability - Master of All

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire

K has an active ability called Master of All. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increment in the EP conversion rate. He can also recover two EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP in the psychology mode. The mode switch cooldown is for around 20 seconds.

The character can be boosted up to level 6 by using character level-up cards, and at his maximum potential, he can recover two EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in psychology mode.

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono's active ability is called Time Turner. He can conjure a force field to block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents from within the force field, and his movement speed increases by 15% during the same.

During Chrono's skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increased movement speed, which lasts four seconds and has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

Chrono can also be leveled up in Free Fire. After maximizing him to level 6, the character sees a remarkable surge in his abilities.

DJ Alok's ability - Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop The Beat. It can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores five HP for five seconds.

This ability works well for aggressive players and can be boosted to level 6 with character level-up cards. At maximum level, it increases the ally movement speed by 15% and restores five HP for ten seconds.

Verdict

All three are powerful characters in Free Fire with great abilities to dispense on the ground. Based on the criteria for the Factory challenge, none of them are ideal.

DJ Alok is the best for this particular challenge, having the most optimal ability for the Factory challenge. He has constant healing and increased movement speed. Chrono is the second-best option due to his movement speed.

K has no practical use. Converting EPs in the Factory challenge is quite pointless.

However, the choice of a character is subjective, and users may have their preferences.

(Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria).