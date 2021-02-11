Chrono vs Wukong in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Garena Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has achieved immense success over the last few years, and much of its popularity can be credited to its unique features.

These features include characters with special abilities that give the player an advantage in a match as well as custom room challenges like the Factory Challenge.

The Factory Challenge in Free Fire is a custom room challenge that was created mostly by popular YouTubers. The factory in the challenge refers to one of the Bermuda map locations, where players drop onto the structure's roof to fight it out against one another.

This article compares two popular characters in Free Fire, Chrono and Wukong, to determine who is the better choice for the Factory Challenge.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong's ability - Camouflage

Wukong in Free Fire

As per his character description in Free Fire, Wukong is a Monkey King with an active ability called Camouflage. At the primary level, he can wear a camouflage skin while standing still. However, once used, the cooldown lasts for 300 seconds.

At Wukong's maximum potential (level 6), the cooldown is reduced to 200 seconds.

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. Using this ability, he can create a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents from within the force field. In addition, his movement speed increases by 15%.

Allies who are inside the force field get a 10% increment in movement speed, which lasts four seconds and has a cooldown of fifty seconds.

When Chrono is maximized to the highest level, his movement speed increases by 30%, and the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last for fifteen seconds with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Verdict

While Chrono and Wukong are great characters for the Classic and Clash Squad modes in Free Fire, the former is a better pick for the Factory Challenge.

Chrono's ability offers a speed boost to players in the Factory Challenge. It also blocks damage from opponents while allowing the player to attack simultaneously. Meanwhile, Wukong's camouflage is not useful in a 1v1 fight (melee or fistfight) on a roof.

(Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria).

