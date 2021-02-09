Chrono vs Skyler in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Garena Free Fire has a wide variety of characters to choose from. There are currently 37 characters available in the game.

Each of them, except for the default characters, have special abilities that give the player an advantage on the battleground.

The Factory Challenge in Free Fire is one of the most popular custom room challenges created by well-known content creators. The factory is one of the Bermuda map locations, where players drop onto the structure's roof to battle it out.

This article compares the most recent addition to Free Fire's character list, Skyler, with one of the most popular characters in the game, Chrono, to determine who is a better choice for this challenge.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Skyler in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At his base level ability, he can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. The player's movement speed also increases by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. It has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum potential, the movement speed increases by 30%, and the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Skyler's ability - Riptide Rhythm

Skyler in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Skyler is a CEO and superstar. He has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. His level 1 ability can unleash a sonic wave that damages five gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed will result in an increase in HP recovery, beginning from 4 points. This ability, however, has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Verdict

Both Chrono and Skyler are efficient characters in Free Fire's Classic and Clash Squad modes. However, when it comes to the Factory Challenge, Chrono is a better pick than Skyler.

In the Factory Challenge, most of the fights involve melee weapons, so there is very minimal use of gloo walls. Without any gloo walls, Skyler is of no practical use.

Meanwhile, Chrono's ability offers protection and increased movement speed, making him a great character to use in the Factory Challenge.

(Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria).