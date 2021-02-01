DJ Alok vs Hayato in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory challenge?

Garena Free Fire is one of the unique battle royale games in the esports industry and has garnered a lot of popularity because of its unique features. One such aspect is the inclusion of special characters in the game.

The Factory challenge is one of the most popular custom room challenges created mainly by popular content creators. The factory is one of the Bermuda map locations, where gamers drop on to the factory's roof to battle it out.

This article compares two of the most sought-after Free Fire characters, DJ Alok and Hayato, to see which one would be better suited for the Factory challenge.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Hayato in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability - Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is the most sought-after character in Free Fire. He has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

His ability can be boosted to level six using character level-up cards. The max level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Hayato's ability - Bushido

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato has a passive but impactful ability called 'Bushido.' After equipping the character, a player's armor penetration increases by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Once leveled up to 6, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, armor penetration increases by 10%.

Verdict

Both DJ Alok and Hayato will be excellent choices for the Factory challenge, as the latter penetrates the enemy's armor while Alok also has great healing capabilities.

If melee and close-range fights are considered, DJ Alok will be better as his constant healing abilities will always give players an extra edge over their opponents.

(Note: As the Factory challenge is a custom room mode, it solely depends on the individual players as to which weapon they choose. Usually, the fights are 1v1, and the popular weapons are melee and fists. Hence, this article compares these two characters based on these criteria).