Shirou vs Skyler in Free Fire OB26 update: Comparing both new characters

After the OB26 update, with the addition of Shirou and Skyler, there are 37 characters in the Free Fire universe. All these characters have special abilities, except Nulla and Primis, that aid players on the battleground.

The two recently dropped characters seem to be exciting and have impressive abilities. This article compares Shirou and Skyler to see who will be a better pick in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Shirou and Skyler in Free Fire

Shirou's ability - Damage Delivered

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou has an impressive passive ability called Damage Delivered. At his initial level, when the user is hit by the enemy within an 80m radius, the attacker is marked for six seconds (only visible to the user).

The first shot on marked enemies has 50% additional armor penetration damage. He has a cooldown of 35 seconds.

Skyler's ability - Riptide Rhythm

Skyler in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Skyler is a CEO and superstar. He has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. His level 1 ability can unleash a sonic wave that can damage five gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed will result in increasing HP recovery, beginning from 4 points. The ability, however, has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

He can be leveled up, and his abilities also become significantly better when maximized.

Verdict

It is challenging to pick the best out of the two, as both Shirou and Skyler have impressive abilities and can be very beneficial for players.

Shirou can tag enemy locations and increase damage on them, while Skyler destroys gloo walls, and when he deploys one, it restores his health.

Both are useful and beneficial for different situations. However, based on practicality and usability on-ground, Shirou comes with greater benefits.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.