New Shirou character in Free Fire - The Cobra: All you need to know

The Free Fire OB26 update or the Project Cobra has finally landed and users can now experience the latest features that are going to intensify the gameplay experience.

The new update features a new character. Shirou has been added to the game's character segment which now comprises a total of 36 characters including the default ones Nulla and Primis.

Shirou gained a lot of popularity in the OB26 Advance Server because of his abilities and now finally, he has been added to the official release.

Here are some of the details that players should know about the latest character Shirou in Free Fire.

Shirou - The Cobra: All Players Need to Know About the Latest Free Fire Character

Initially named Shirou, the latest character has also a special tag called "Cobra". Apparently, the character is available in Free Fire but is not yet accessible for players, neither to purchase nor unlock it via events.

Shirou has some pretty impressive abilities to dispense in the game though.

His in-game description reads that:

"Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around.”

Shirou's ability - Damage Delivered

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou has an impressive passive ability called Damage Delivered. At his initial level ability, when the user is hit by the enemy from within an 80m radius, the said attacker is marked for 6s (marking only visible to the user). The first shot on marked enemies has 50% additional armor penetration damage. He has a cooldown of 35 seconds.

Here is the up-gradation ability details for Shirou when he is upgraded from Level 2 - Level 6:

Level 2: 58% additional armor penetration damage with a cooldown of 34 seconds.

Level 3: 67% additional armor penetration damage with a cooldown of 32 seconds.

Level 4: 77% additional armor penetration damage with a cooldown of 29 seconds.

Level 5: 88% additional armor penetration damage with a cooldown of 25 seconds.

Level 6: 100% additional armor penetration damage with a cooldown of 20 seconds.

Shirou can be upgraded with Character Level up cards

Once the character is available for the players, they can upgrade the character level to Level 8 using Character Level Up cards and The Skill level can also be upgraded to level 6 with these cards.