5 best Free Fire characters for Ranked Mode after Project Cobra (OB26) update

Free Fire has accomplished unparalleled feats in the Esports industry. The title is currently the most globally downloaded mobile game in 2020. The game features a plethora of different characters that have special abilities.

Players often aim to reach higher tiers in the game. While grinding for top ranks, choosing the right character is crucial.

This article lists some of the most potent characters that players can use to push ranks in Free Fire after the OB26 update.

Top 5 most powerful and potent Free Fire characters

DJ Alok (Ability - Drop the Beat)

Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's active ability, Drop the Beat, creates an aura of 5m while increasing ally movement speed by 15% and restoring five HP for 10 seconds. However, the effects cannot be stacked.

His abilities increase significantly as he is upgraded with character fragments. He is one of the most beneficial characters in the Ranked Mode because of his versatility.

Chrono (Ability - Time Turner)

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an impressive ability called Time-Turner that allows him to block damage from enemies by creating a force field. The character can also shoot at opponents from inside the force field.

During skill activation, he gets a 15% increase in movement speed while his allies get a 10% increment in movement speed. His ability has a cooldown period of 50 seconds, and it sees a significant boost when leveled up to his maximum potential.

K (Ability - Master of All)

K in Free Fire

K has one of the unique abilities in Free Fire. It increases the maximum EP of the player by 50. It also has two different modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: Increases the EP conversion rate of allies within 6m by 500%.

Psychology mode: Recovers two EP every two seconds up to 150 EP.

There is a cooldown period of 20 seconds when switching between the modes. He has one of the most advantageous skills in the game that helps players recover fast on the battlefield.

Shirou (Ability - Damage Delivered)

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou finally made it in the official release of the OB26 update in Free Fire and has the passive ability called Damage Delivered. At his initial levels, when the enemy hits the user from within 80 radius, said attacker is marked for 6s (marking only visible to user).

Also, the first shot on marked enemies has 50% additional armor penetration. He can be instrumental in locating enemy positions and causing damage to enemies in Ranked mode matches.

Jota (Ability - Sustained Raids)

Jota in Free Fire

Jota has a primary-level passive ability called Sustained Raids. Using this ability, he can restore 25 HPs instantly with every Shotgun or SMG kill. His ability has a cooldown of 5 seconds.

This ability is beneficial for aggressive players in ranked mode matches.

