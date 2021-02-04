Free Fire OB26 update size: How many MB will it be?

The Free Fire OB26 update will hit the global servers today. The much-awaited update would introduce a range of new features, including totally revamped training grounds and a new shotgun — Mag-7.

As expected, servers are removed for the maintenance break for a few hours. In a recent social media update, Garena revealed that this break is between 9:30 AM and 6:00 PM (IST).

However, the update has been launched in Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and players can download it from these sites.

Free Fire OB26 update size for Android and iOs platforms revealed

The size of the Free Fire OB26 update for most of the Android devices is around 644 MB, though some devices reported the update size to be 390 MB. For iOs devices, the file size is about 800 MB.

Users can receive exclusive rewards for logging into the game after the update. Here are the steps that they can follow to claim these rewards:

Step 1: They need to run Free Fire and press the ‘Calendar’ icon on the screen’s right-hand side.

Step 2: Then, they must navigate to the ‘Events’ tab and select the ‘Update Patch On 4/2’ section.

Step 3: Then, gamers can press the ‘Claim’ button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain them.

Free Fire OB26 patch notes

Clash Squad

Changes in the Clash Squad mode (Image via ff.garena.com)

Ranked Season

Rank Season 5 in Free Fire starts on February 5th

Players will obtain Golden MP5 for reaching Gold III or above

New Item - UAV-Lite

The UAV-Lite (Personal UAV) is a utility item that will scan the area for the enemies. It is available in the vending machine. It will be available in Classic (Casual & Ranked)

New Item - War Chest

War Chests are available in both casual and ranked mode. They will be put in several areas to make looting easier

New System - Revival Point

Available in Classic (Casual Only)

The players will be able to review the entire squad by capturing and activating the ‘Revival Point’

Users can click here to read the fully detailed patch notes.

