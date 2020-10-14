Free Fire’s new character “K”: All you need to know about the in-game persona of KSHMR

Characters and pets are two distinctive aspects of Garena Free Fire. This game currently offers users over 30 characters to avail, with each one of them, except Adam and Eve, possessing a unique ability.

Recently, the developers announced a collaboration with renowned American artist KSHMR. As part of this, a new character named ‘K’ has made its way into this game. A new song, titled ‘One More Round’, by KSHMR, will also be released on 15th October, i.e., tomorrow.

In this article, we look at Captain Booyah, aka K, in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire’s new character “K”: All we know so far

K character in Free Fire

The in-game description of this new character states:

“K is a professor and jiujitsu expert.’”

Although Captain Booyah has been added to the game, players cannot avail him for now, and they will get an error stating ‘This item will be available soon.’

His ability: Master of All

Master of All is a unique character ability added to Garena Free Fire. It has two different modes – Jiujitsu Mode and Psychology Mode.

Jiujitsu Mode: Allies within 6m get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

Psychology Mode: Recover 2 EP every three seconds, up to 100 EP.

Mode switch has a cooldown of 20 seconds. Also, regardless of the mode, the Max EP of the users increases by 50.

At the maximum level, only the Psychology Mode is enhanced compared to that of the base. One will be able to recover 2 EP every 2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

Like every character in Free Fire, K also has a unique character set that players can obtain, named 'Heightened Awareness Set.'

According to several speculations, the character could be made available in the game tomorrow, with the release of the song mentioned earlier.

Also, it is expected that several events will be added in the game to mark the arrival of this new character.

K isn't the first character that has been based on a real-life personality. Several others, like DJ Alok and Jai, are also based on people in real life.

