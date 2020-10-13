Sudip Sarkar in Free Fire: In-game ID, settings, stats and more

The immense popularity of Free Fire has facilitated the emergence of a variety of online content about the fast-paced battle royale game. This content can be found on multiple platforms, like YouTube, and some of their creators have become incredibly famous.

Sudip Sarkar is one such content creator who runs 2 YouTube channels - Sudip Sarkar and SUDIP SARKAR OFFICIAL.

In this article, we take a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, sensitivity settings, custom HUD and more.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930. He is also the leader of the 12345wtf guild.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has played a total of 27735 matches in the squad mode and has triumphed in 8472 games, which translates to a win rate of 30.54%. He has registered a mammoth 104498 kills and has maintained a fantastic K/D ratio of 5.42.

The YouTuber has also secured 155 victories from 1238 duo matches, with a win rate of 12.5%. He also has a kill tally of 3134 and a K/D ratio of 2.89.

He has 111 Booyahs from 1215 solo matches and has a win rate of 2.71%. He has also killed 2991 opponents in this mode at a K/D ratio of 2.71.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Sudip Sarkar has won 140 of 753 squad matches, which translates to a win rate of 18.59%. He has secured 2919 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 4.76.

The famous YouTuber has won 6 duo matches and has secured 234 kills from 75 games. He has also played 30 solo games but is yet to register a victory.

Sensitivity settings

General - 98

Red Dot - 79

2x Scope - 60

4x Scope - 50

AWM Scope - 40

Custom HUD

Here’s a picture of Sudip Sarkar’s custom HUD:

His HUD

You can check out all the settings in the following video:

Sudip Sarkar’s YouTube channel

Sudip Sarkar started creating content on his primary YouTube channel over a year ago. The first video on his channel was posted in July 2019. Since then, he has posted a total of 233 videos. He boasts a subscriber count of 663 thousand, and his videos have over 27 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his primary YouTube channel.

He also has another channel called ‘SUDIP SARKAR OFFICIAL,’ where he also uploads content related to Free Fire.

