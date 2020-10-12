Raistar in Free Fire: In-game ID, settings, stats, and more

Battle royale games like COD Mobile, Free Fire, and PUBG Mobile have emerged among the leaders in this genre on the mobile platform. These games have a vast audience and extensive viewership that has resulted in the meteoric rise in content creation around these games.

Raistar is one of the most prominent Free Fire content creators in the world. He posts montages on his channel and boasts more than 1.79 million subscribers.

In this article, we take a look at his Free Fire ID number, stats, settings, custom HUD and more.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID number

The Free Fire ID number of Raistar is 12022250.

Raistar's Stats

Lifetime stats

To date, Raistar has featured in a total of 14294 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2554 of them, which equates to a win percentage of 17.86%. The YouTuber has racked up 48669 kills at a fantastic K/D ratio of 4.15.

He has also played 4446 duo matches and has 705 wins for a win percentage of 15.85%. Raistar has amassed nearly 14300 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 3.82.

Coming to the solo mode, the YouTuber has 401 Booyahs from 3477 games, in the process killing 10660 foes with an incredible K/D ratio of 3.47.

Ranked stats

Raistar has played 265 squad games and has finished first in 30 matches, killing 629 foes and maintaining a good K/D ratio of 2.68.

Apart from this, he has 12 duo games to his name and hasn’t won a single game yet.

Raistar has also played 22 solo games and has a lone victory. He accumulated 45 kills in the modes.

Sensitivity settings

General - 95

Red Dot - 90

2x Scope - 100

4x Scope - 100

AWM Scope - 100

Custom HUD

Here’s a picture of Raistar’s sensitivity:

His HUD

You can check out his complete settings in the following video:

His YouTube channel

Raistar started creating content on YouTube back in December 2019. Since then, he has become quite popular and uploaded a total of 27 videos. He has amassed over 1.79 million subscribers and has over 32.89 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media

He is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

