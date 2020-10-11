Ankush Free Fire vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ankush Free Free and B2K are two of the most prominent Free Fire content creators. They are quite popular among the community, courtesy to their impeccable skills and gameplay.

In this article, we compare the stats of both the YouTubers in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Born2Kill vs Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ankush Free Fire’s ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

He has played a total of 20246 squad games and stood victorious in 8414 of them, which translates to a win rate of 41.55%. With over 72434 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 6.12.

In the duo mode, he has played 2868 games, winning 1184 of them with a win percentage of 41.28%. He has also maintained a K/D ratio of 6.13 and notched up 10319 kills.

Advertisement

The content creator has played 887 solo games and secured 119 wins at a win rate of 13.41%. He has killed over 2488 foes, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ankush has played 1481 squad games and won 850 of them, which translates to a win rate of 57.39%. In the process, he has killed 6841 enemies and has a K/D ratio of 10.84.

When it comes to the duo mode, Ankush has appeared in 240 games and maintained a win percentage of 63.33%, with over 152 wins.

In the solo mode, he has played 153 games. He has notched up over 377 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.88.

B2K’s (Born2Kill) Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Born2Kill has played a total of 7432 squad games and triumphed in 1381 of them, which translated to a win rate of 18.58%. He has racked up 43119 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.13.

In the duo mode, he has got the better of his foes in 384 out of the 2215 games he has played, maintaining a win percentage of 17.33%. The content creator has killed over 8902 enemies with a K/D ratio of 4.86.

B2K has played 1371 solo games, winning 168 of them with a win rate of 12.25% and killing 4445 with a K/D ratio of 3.69.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

B2K has played 1392 squad games in the current ranked season and registered 173 wins at a win rate of 12.42%. He has secured 7766 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.37.

The YouTuber has also played 135 duo games. With 905 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 7.67. He has also appeared in 27 solo games and emerged victorious in 3 of them.

Comparison

Both of the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. It isn't easy to compare them as they play in different regions. Moreover, B2K plays a lot of Solo vs Squad games.

Advertisement

If we ignore the aforementioned facts and compare the stats, B2K has maintained a better K/D ratio in solo and squad modes while Anukush has a greater win rate. In the duo mode, Ankush Free Fire was relatively superior.

When we compare the ranked stats, Ankush is one step ahead in duo and squad modes. On the other hand, B2K has a finer K/D ratio in the solo mode, while Ankush has a higher win rate.

Also Read: Ajjubhai vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire?