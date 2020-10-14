BNL in Free Fire: In-game ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Oussema Loumi, popularly known by his in-game name/YouTube channel, BNL, is a renowned Free Fire content creator from Tunisia. He regularly creates videos around the quick-paced battle royale title and is admired by the Free Fire community.

In this article, we discuss his in-game details.

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

BNL’s Free Fire ID number is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats for BNL

The YouTuber has featured in 17053 squad games and bagged 2868 victories for a win percentage of 16.81%. He has notched up 61592 kills for an exceptional K/D ratio of 4.34.

The content creator has a win tally of 84 from 764 duo matches, which comes down to a win ratio of 10.99%. He has registered 1431 kills at a good K/D ratio of 2.10.

BNL also has 78 Booyahs from 1232 solo matches, having a win rate of 6.33%. With 2385 kills, he has managed a K/D ratio of 2.07.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats in the ongoing season

BNL has clinched 173 squad games from 1517 played in the ongoing season for a win ratio of 11.40%. In the process, he has also amassed 6125 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 4.56.

Apart from this, the streamer has played two duo matches but is yet to secure a victory.

His YouTube channel

He started creating content on YouTube back in June 2019. Since then, BNL has uploaded a total of 222 videos and amassed over 260 million combined views. He also has over 4.22 million subscribers.

His social media accounts

