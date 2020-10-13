M8N in Free Fire: In-game ID, settings, stats, and more

M8N is a renowned Egyptian Free Fire YouTuber who has a massive fan following worldwide. He plays in the Middle East region and frequently posts clips of his gameplay, which has brought him immense fame in the Free Fire community. He is looked at and admired by players for his excellent gameplay and stats.

In this article, we look at his in-game details.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

M8N’s Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

M8N has played 11831 games in the squad mode and triumphed in 1483 matches for a win rate of 12.53%. He has claimed 37127 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 3.59.

Coming to the duo mode, the famous content creator has 759 Booyahs from 2968 games, in the process killing 11676 foes at an exceptional K/D ratio of 5.29.

The YouTuber has also taken part in 1247 squad games and bagged 211 wins. With 4027 frags, he has maintained a terrific K/D ratio of 3.89.

Ranked stats

M8N has played 858 squad games in the Ranked Season 17 and got better of his foes in 34 matches. He has notched up 1889 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.29.

The YouTuber has also participated in 80 duo matches and emerged victorious in 27 games. He has secured 254 kills, managing a notable K/D ratio of 4.79.

Apart from this, the streamer has also played nine solo matches and has clinched four games, killing 38 foes at an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 7.60.

His device

He uses the iPhone 11 to play Garena Free Fire.

Sensitivity settings

General – 100

Red Dot – 94

2x Scope – 94

4x Scope – 94

AWM Scope – 75

Custom HUD

You can watch the video given below to have a look at his Custom HUD.

His YouTube channel

BNL has more than 4.92 million subscribers and over 277 million views combined. The oldest video on his channel was posted in June 2019, and since then, he has uploaded a total of 140 videos.

His social media accounts

