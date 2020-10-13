How to get a custom room card in Garena Free Fire

Playing any game with friends is exciting and fun, and Free Fire is no exception. Users get to enjoy this battle royale game with friend by playing in the same squad/team. However, many times, they wish to play against each other with specific stipulations, which can be done in custom rooms.

Players will need room cards to play custom room matches, which is what we discuss in this article.

How players can buy custom room cards in Free Fire

Room card in the in-game store

It is crucial to note that usually, the custom room cards have to be purchased from the in-game store.

Players can follow the steps below to purchase these room cards:

Step 1: Click on the store icon on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Press on the item section from the list given on the right-hand side.

Step 3: Find the room card item and click on the purchase button. Users have to shell out 100 diamonds to get their hands on the room card.

There is an alternative way to get the room card for free, and that is via guild tournaments, as a reward. The guild has to reach 1800 Dog Tags collectively to obtain it.

So, if the players wish to obtain a room card, they can do so by joining an active guild.

How to use room cards in Garena Free Fire

Step 1: Click on the mode selection menu on the top-right corner of the main menu.

Click on the mode selection menu on the top-right corner of the main menu. Step 2: Press on the custom option on the bottom-right corner.

Press on the custom option on the bottom-right corner. Step 3: Click on the create button and choose the desired settings.

Players can share the room code with friends or directly invite them from the friends list.

