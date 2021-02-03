5 reasons why DJ Alok should be picked in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

Free Fire has a large global player base and is one of the most commonly played games. Though Free Fire has various unique characters, DJ Alok is one of the most powerful. He is popular with fans because of his useful skills.

This character is a great choice for Clash Squad, one of the most popular arcade modes in Free Fire.

This article lists some reasons why DJ Alok is one of the best choices for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Also read: DJ Alok vs. Hayato: Who is the better character in Free Fire?

5 best reasons for choosing DJ Alok in Free Fire Clash Squad mode

#1 DJ Alok's ability

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

Alok's ability can be boosted to level 6 using character level-up cards. The max level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Advertisement

This ability is really very helpful and beneficial for Clash Squad mode matches.

#2 Team support

DJ Alok can be beneficial for the player and teammates. His ability creates an aura that allows players and their teammates to restore HP for a considerable period of time. Hence, he offers great support by restoring the HPs of teammates and players.

#3 Speed boost

Image via AnonymousYT/YouTube

DJ Alok's ability also boosts the speed of the player. Hence, it allows the players to move faster with quick reflexes during intense short-range fights in the Clash Squad mode.

#4 Ultimate choice for close-range fights

Advertisement

Image via AnonymousYT/YouTube

DJ Alok is nearly invincible when his ability is used. His constant healing source with increased movement speed gives the players the necessary boost needed during an intense and close-range Clash Squad battle.

#5 Easy to control mechanics

Image via AnonymousYT/YouTube

DJ Alok is easy to use when it comes to exploiting his abilities and combat mechanisms. Players can always opt for DJ Alok because of his ease of use and gameplay's effective nature.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and this article reflects the writer's opinions.

Also read: COD Mobile vs. Free Fire: Which game is the better alternative to PUBG Mobile?