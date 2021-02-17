Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Jonty Gaming is a popular Free Fire content creator and professional athlete. He currently has over 2.66 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats and other details.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming’s lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has played 14734 squad games to date and has won on 5928 occasions, translating to a win rate of 40.23%. He has eliminated 49136 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.58 in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 1919 duo games and has emerged victorious in 491 of them, making his win rate 25.58%. He has 6222 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.36%.

Jonty Gaming has played 4444 solo games and has triumphed in 679 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.27%. With 13221 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.51 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming’s ranked stats

Jonty Gaming has played 548 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 144 victories, making his win rate 26.27%. He has racked up 1713 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.24.

The content creator has 7 Booyahs in 73 ranked duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 9.58%. He has bagged 178 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.69 in this mode.

Jonty Gaming has 40 victories in 366 ranked solo matches, translating to a win rate of 10.92%. He has amassed 1355 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.15.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Jonty Gaming’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on Jonty Gaming’s YouTube channel was posted in November 2018. He currently has 322 videos on his channel, with over 141 million views combined. As mentioned previously, he boasts a subscriber count of 2.66 million.

Click here to visit his primary YouTube channel.

Jonty Gaming also runs another channel called Global Jonty.

Jonty Gaming’s social media handles

To visit Jonty Gaming’s Instagram account, click here.

He also has a Discord server, which players can join by clicking here.

