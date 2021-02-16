3 best landing spots in Free Fire's Kalahari map after the OB26 update

Garena Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. Like many other games of the genre, it is quite competitive due to the ranked-based system.

Several factors influence the gameplay and the performance of the users in a battle royale match, one of them being the landing spots. Currently, Free Fire offers players three different maps: Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory.

Kalahari map

Many users look for the best landing spot in the Kalahari map. This article lists out the three best locations that players can drop into.

Disclaimer: The choice of a drop location in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Top 3 landing spots in Free Fire's Kalahari map post the OB26 update

#1 - Refinery

Refinery in Free Fire

The Refinery is one of the most preferred landing spots amongst the players. It is located in the center of the map and hence is a hot-drop.

Here, players will be able to find an ample number of high-tier supplies. However, they would have to stay vigilant for the possible foes and be prepared for the battle.

#2 - Bayfront

Bayfront in Free Fire

The next location on this list of the best landing spots is Bayfront. It is quite a popular location and is spread across a vast area of land with numerous buildings. In them, users will be able to find sufficient loot for the entire squad.

#3 - Confinement

Confinement in Free Fire

Confinement is one of the most overlooked locations on the Kalahari map as it is located in the corner of the map. It is relatively safe, so players might be able to spot only a few enemies.

Here, players will be able to find an extensive amount of loot, but they will have to be on the lookout for the formation of the playing zone and be ready to move.

(Note: The choice entirely depends on the preference of the player. Some users wish to take risks by choosing hot-drops, whereas others may prefer playing it safe.)

