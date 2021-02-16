Netherworld Troops in Free Fire Incubator: All you need to know

Free Fire has a wide variety of cosmetic items. Its developers frequently introduce in-game events that give players an opportunity to obtain them.

The Netherworld Troops Incubator in Free Fire commenced today, i.e., February 16. In this event, players have a shot at obtaining four different bundles: Infernal Soldier, Shadow Soldier, Glacier Soldier and Venom Soldier.

This article takes a look at everything that players need to know about the Netherworld Troops bundles in Free Fire.

Also Read: How to get Free Fire Diamonds from the in-game top-up center (2021)

All you need to know about the Netherworld Troops in the Free Fire Incubator

Garena's social media post regarding the Netherworld Troops reads:

Advertisement

"From the depths of hell, come the four masked troopers. As graceful as the shadows, they move and into the abyss the disappear - once they are out of sight, you know you’re in trouble! The new set, Netherworld Troops, are now available via Incubator."

To procure the bundles mentioned above, players will have to exchange the Blueprint: Netherworld Troops and the Evolution Stone. Both can be obtained from the spins in the Free Fire Incubator. Each spin costs 40 diamonds, while five spins are priced at 180 diamonds.

Here are the number of tokens that players need for the respective bundles:

Venom Soldier Bundle: 3 Evolution Stone Token + 1 Blueprint: Netherworld Troops Glacier Soldier Bundle: 4 Evolution Stone Token + 2 Blueprint: Netherworld Troops Shadow Soldier Bundle: 5 Evolution Stone Token + 2 Blueprint: Netherworld Troops Infernal Soldier Bundle: 7 Evolution Stone Token + 3 Blueprint: Netherworld Troops

Players can follow the steps given below to redeem the bundles:

Step 1: Players should first open Free Fire and click on the ‘Luck Royale’ icon located on the left side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: They then have to press on the ‘Incubator’ tab and click on the ‘Enter’ button as shown in the picture below:

Advertisement

Click on the Enter option

Step 3: Next, players should choose the required bundle and click on the ‘Exchange’ option.

Click on the Exchange button

Also Read: "I have requested officials to share exact details": Ajjubhai shares opinion on OS Aayush's ban from Free Fire India Championship 2021