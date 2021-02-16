How to get Free Fire Diamonds from the in-game top-up center (2021)

Free Fire has an extensive collection of in-game cosmetic items like skins, costumes and more.

Most of these exclusive items can be purchased using diamonds, one of the currencies in the game. However, diamonds are not available for free, and players have to spend real money to acquire them.

There are various ways through which players can buy Free Fire diamonds. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can get Free Fire diamonds from the in-game top-up center in 2021.

How can players buy Free Fire Diamonds from the in-game top-up center?

The developers of Free Fire frequently introduce top-up events that reward players for purchasing a specific number of diamonds.

As mentioned earlier, players can directly top up diamonds from the in-game top-up center. They can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Players must first open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Diamond’ icon located at the top of the screen as shown in the picture below:

Click on the diamond icon

Step 2: Several top-up options will appear on the screen. Players must choose the required number of diamonds to purchase.

Several top up options would appear on the screen of the users

Step 3: They can then make the payment using the desired method. Diamonds will be credited to their account upon successful payment.

Here are the prices for diamond top-ups in-game:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

INR 250 – 310 diamonds

INR 400 – 520 diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

Valentine's Top Up event in Free Fire

The Valentine’s Top Up event is currently taking place in Free Fire. Players can obtain the Broomstick of Love by purchasing 100 diamonds.

